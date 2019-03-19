On the other side of the cart are cartons of books such as Goodnight Moon and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. I inventory and store the books on shelves so my colleagues are sure to find just the right one for the families we serve. In their own way, these books are vaccines against educational disparities. As our nurse records the last vaccine, and I shelve the last book, we smile at each other and the empty boxes at our feet, collaborators in the long-term health of our patients.