A: While we constantly hear about younger generations attempting to overcome their “fear of missing out” when it comes to social engagements, many older Americans silently suffer with a directly contrasting issue: senior isolation.
In many cases, aging seniors find themselves losing their ability to drive and leave their homes on their own. Because of that, an alarming number of seniors live out their golden years battling overwhelming feelings of loneliness, which is a growing health epidemic.
Feelings of loneliness, separation and disconnection from others can negatively affect both physical and mental health. According to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, infrequent social contact has been proven to be linked to serious health problems, up to and including early mortality.
Prolonged isolation can have side effects as detrimental as smoking, obesity or alcoholism. Studies show a direct connection between loneliness and increased risks of depression, high blood pressure. and poor diet. The lack of interpersonal interactions has also been linked to both cognitive decline and a higher risk of dementia.
These issues should not be ignored or taken lightly. By making simple lifestyle choices, the progression of these symptoms can be halted, and the side effects of senior isolation can likely be reversed. Some ways for seniors to get socially involved, active and maintain connections include:
- Getting involved with a local place of worship.
- Volunteering for a nonprofit.
- Engaging a companion through a home care agency to assist with meal preparation and daily chores.
- Adopting a pet.
- Enrolling in classes to master a new skill.
- Participating in group exercise programs at a local gym.
- Relocating to a senior-living environment, such as a continuing-care retirement community.
Retirement communities often provide engaging living environments where social activities and human interactions are incorporated into daily life. Living in a community setting can help mitigate the effects of senior isolation and offer ample opportunities for socialization and growth late in life.
It is essential for all of us to help older adults stay engaged to promote healthy aging. If you believe that a loved one is at risk for senior isolation, talk with the person and explore opportunities for avoiding feelings of loneliness and isolation.
Richard Grant, M.D., is a medical director at Wesley Enhanced Living Pennypack Park.