Interruption in blood supply to the brain can be progressive or it can be sudden. Blood vessels leading to the brain, including the carotid arteries in the neck, can narrow over time. A blood clot causes a sudden blockage of a blood vessel in the brain. A clot can originate in the brain, heart, legs, or other parts of the body. That clot travels to the brain, gets lodged in one of the small vessels, and stops the blood flow. In either case, there is usually time between the onset of symptoms and the death of the affected brain cells. This window is when treatment is most likely to prevent permanent damage and/or death.