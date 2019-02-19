“When I was pregnant with Lily, I had several dreams where the baby was born and the room was filled with the baby’s cry. I think it was because I didn’t hear Noelle cry and so that was a huge fear of mine going into this birth. Lily did not disappoint. She had the most beautiful, distinct cry I have ever heard,” Jodi wrote in a blog she started after Noelle’s death. “It was my dream come true.”