Rates of Severe Childbirth Complications

USAToday estimated how often women giving birth experience serious complications in each Pennsylvania maternity hospital. The newspaper used hospital billing data for 2014 through 2017 from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, and calculation methods created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates for black and low-income mothers were calculated separately to reveal disparities. The rates are not adjusted to account for the severity of patient case mix at each hospital. “N.C.” means there were too few black or low-income mothers for a reliable calculation.