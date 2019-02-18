It comes at a time when universities across the country are desperate for new ways to improve mental health on campus. A 2018 study found college students are reporting increasing levels of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts for the eighth year in a row. While many colleges, including Penn, have hired more counselors and increased counseling center hours, some are wondering if there’s more to be done. Can they stop the problem before it begins? Teach students to be more resilient, mentally healthier, maybe even happier?