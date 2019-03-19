People who work with the dual-eligible population said subscribers — especially the 60 percent who were assigned a plan because they didn’t choose one — still may not know which company provides their Medicaid coverage. This is either because they failed to open their mail or were unable to understand it. They may not even know Medicaid has changed until they go to the doctor for the first time this year, said Diane Menio, executive director of the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE). “We feel very strongly that there should be an independent ombudsman for these people to call,” she said.