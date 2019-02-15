What causes PID? Although the bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that cause chlamydia and/or gonorrhea are commonly involved in PID, they are not the only microorganisms associated with the disease. There are some bacteria that can cause PID that are not routinely tested for, such as mycoplasma. PID is a poly-microbial infection, meaning that even if someone tests positive for one STI, it is still presumed to be caused by multiple organisms. The infection is usually acquired during sex without a condom. Less commonly, bacteria can enter the female reproductive tract when the normal barrier created by the cervix is disturbed, such as after childbirth, miscarriage or abortion.