Poverty is directly linked to health outcomes. While we can say “wealth equals health,” the link isn’t consistent. Location, level of education and race are also factors that can impact a person’s overall health. In Philadelphia, more than most places, geography is a profound determinant of health outcomes. Being born in zip codes just five miles apart can result in a 20-year difference in life expectancy — 68 versus 88 years. Income and wealth are just one important difference between these neighborhoods. Other factors include: unsafe and unhealthy housing, education, proximity to highways (pollution), and access to recreation and safe places to exercise. It’s this latter point that is particularly important.