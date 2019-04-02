The interim analysis was from 24 patients followed for a minimum of seven months and a maximum of 19 months. Of those, 14 saw their tumors shrink, and two had stable disease. All of the treatment subgroups had patients whose cancers regressed. The largest number of responses — four patients — was seen in the group that got a higher dose of the antibody plus Opdivo, but it will take a larger study to tease out whether Opdivo made the difference.