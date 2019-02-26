Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told the Washington Post this week that his agency will require drug companies to study whether opioids that are already on the market actually work for chronic pain. While these drugs often have been prescribed for patients with chronic pain, particularly in the past, there is controversy about how much good they do beyond the first few weeks after an injury. Efforts to reduce the amount of prescription opioids in circulation have ramped up in recent years as the country has struggled to combat the growing opioid addiction problem. That is primarily fueled now by heroin and fentanyl, but prescription drugs also find their way to the street and may give future addicts their first exposure to opioids.