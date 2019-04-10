With such outcry from the community, it can be easy to forget that Safehouse is still a long way from opening a site. The organization has been offered space in a building near the El stop at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues -- and is in talks for a second Center City location. But the non-profit has not yet signed a lease and does not have sufficient funds to open -- and, board members say, they will not move forward until a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping Safehouse’s opening is resolved.