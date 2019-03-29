Clearly, in my view, the firm is not ready to file – but didn’t want the Oklahoma trial to start either. A cynic might wonder whether Purdue’s owners received profit distributions within the last year and are waiting to file for bankruptcy after the so-called lookback period expires. During the lookback period, creditors can claw back certain types of payments made within the year before the filing. For insiders such as the Sackler family, the lookback period is a full year rather than 90 days – as it is for Oklahoma.