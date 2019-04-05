People who do not qualify for a premium tax credit may be able to save money on an ACA-compliant plan outside of the exchange. Local brokers can help you compare options, but be sure to go to someone you trust. Ask for personal recommendations or use the Pennsylvania Insurance Department’s search tool, check their license status with the state and meet in person, if possible. You can also compare on- and off-exchange plans yourself through the Insurance Department’s website. If you know what plan you want, you can also sign up directly through an insurer.