Still, some physicians point out that people who are overdosing can’t dose themselves with naloxone. And people using opioid drugs as prescribed typically risk respiratory failure in their sleep, said Eugene Vischusi, the chief of pain medicine at Jefferson University Hospital. “Unless someone is monitoring your sleep or watching you,” a patient might not get a dose of naloxone until it’s too late, he said. “But it’s not that the policy is wrong or misplaced — if you’re getting naloxone out into the community, it will get used.”