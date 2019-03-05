As health officials feared, the mumps outbreak that began at Temple University last week is spreading.
As of Tuesday, the Philadelphia Health Department confirmed 16 students had the contagious disease.
One of them, a part-time student, went home to Montgomery County, and is believed to have infected another resident, the county’s health department said. Health officials have alerted everyone else who came in contact with the student to look for symptoms, and they are monitoring the situation.
There is no cure for mumps, and complications can be serious, but for most people, symptoms fade after 10 days.
The disease has had a resurgence in the U.S. in recent years, especially on college campuses. Experts say the vaccine given in childhood loses strength over time.