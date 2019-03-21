Mumps’ signature symptoms include puffy cheeks, a tender jaw as well as a fever, headache, achy muscles, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Symptoms could take more than two weeks to show up after an initial infection, while recovery typically takes about two weeks. Some peoples’ symptoms may be so mild that may just think they have a cold. Mumps can cause complications, including inflammation of the ovaries or pancreas, according to the CDC. Authorities say there’s little risk of complication in generally healthy people.