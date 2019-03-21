The number of mumps cases has grown to dozens at Temple University over the past month.
While health officials believe the spread is confined to the school and don’t expect the contagious disease caused by a virus to make its way into the wider community, the outbreak has sparked concern and conversation.
Here's the latest on what we know:
- Officials have reported 74 cases, 15 confirmed and 59 probable. Seventy-one are in Philly while the other three are from surrounding counties, according to James Garrow, Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson.
- Temple’s Student and Employee Health Services will offer the Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, to students, faculty, and staff free of charge next week in Mitten Hall’s Great Court on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the university announced Thursday.
- Temple is “taking steps to update its immunization policy for prematriculation,” including requiring two doses of the MMR vaccine, according to the school’s health service website.
- A change.org petition calls for the university to temporarily close during the outbreak. The school does not plan to close. “The fact of the matter is closing down the university would not achieve what students believe is the goal here," said Ray Betzner, university spokesperson.
- Temple first reported verified cases of the disease among students on Feb. 28.
Not really familiar with mumps? Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Mumps is contagious disease caused by a virus that’s spread through close contact like sneezing, sharing cups, or kissing, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. People can begin to spread mumps a few days before they begin to show symptoms, according to the CDC.
“College students are at a higher risk than most people because they live in places like dorms, are more likely to share cups and utensils, and have — again, close, personal contact — with other people,” Garrow said in a statement. “The vast majority of people in the city don’t have those risk factors.”
So outside of those extreme close quarters, there’s less reason to worry. For instance, SEPTA’s Broad Street Line runs through campus, but the outbreak hasn’t caused alarm for riders, said spokesperson Heather Redfern. “We have a rigorous, daily cleaning routine for all of our stations and vehicles throughout the system,” she said in a statement.
Mumps’ signature symptoms include puffy cheeks, a tender jaw as well as a fever, headache, achy muscles, fatigue, and loss of appetite. Symptoms could take more than two weeks to show up after an initial infection, while recovery typically takes about two weeks. Some peoples’ symptoms may be so mild that may just think they have a cold. Mumps can cause complications, including inflammation of the ovaries or pancreas, according to the CDC. Authorities say there’s little risk of complication in generally healthy people.
Cases have nosedived 99 percent since the MMR vaccine was first introduced in the late 1960s. But there’s been a resurgence in recent years, mostly on college campuses, and that could be because the vaccine’s potency may fade after a decade, the Inquirer reported earlier this month.
“Unlike with measles outbreaks, where most of the people are unvaccinated, in these cases, more than half have been vaccinated,” Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and a professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Inquirer.
There’s no cure, but those with the disease can manage their symptoms by taking medications like Tylenol or Motrin. Self-isolation for five days is recommended, according to Temple. The school also advises those infected to cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash hands often, and avoid sharing drinks.
“Our recommendations continue to be that anyone associated with that community who is experiencing fever, headache, pain along the jaw, neck, pelvis or testicle, weakness or fatigue sees their regular doctor or Student Health,” Garrow said. “They should get plenty of rest, drink water, and take over the counter anti-inflammatory and pain medicines as needed. They should stay away from other people for five days to avoid spreading it further.”