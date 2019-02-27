An estimated 329 people fatally overdosed in Camden County in 2018, up from 308 in 2017. And though it’s hard to track how many of those deaths occurred shortly after release from jail, people with addiction are uniquely at risk of overdose after a period of abstinence, whether that’s in jail or in detox. Opioid tolerance drops quickly, and many drug users overestimate how much they can handle after detoxing. And with the powerful opioid fentanyl tainting most of the area’s heroin supply, the risk of overdose is even higher.