So, we are left with two competing positions for the future of healthcare. The Democrats have moved almost universally to “Medicare for all.” Kamala Harris has punctuated that position by saying we should end private health insurance. The Republicans on the other hand have no plan. So, to put the Republicans on a better footing let me suggest that we compare the Democratic plan for “Single Payer Healthcare” through Medicare with an alternative plan which we will for this column call the “Right” plan.