A young woman came to the emergency department at Penn Presbyterian hospital complaining of difficulty walking, fevers, and stiffness in her back. She said that her symptoms suddenly began over the previous two days, after she had been treated for the flu.
We checked to see whether she had any midline zone pain over her vertebrae, which might suggest a possible spinal canal infection, but there were no problems there. We checked her reflexes and any changes in her vision, which might suggest a condition such as multiple sclerosis, which damages the protective covering that surrounds nerve fibers. Everything was normal.
Despite her reporting back pain, her skin, joints, and leg strength appeared normal while lying flat.
It seemed unlikely that she would develop an immune-mediated illness to her peripheral nervous system just days after recovering from flu. She hadn’t suffered a blow to the back or legs, so fractures were unlikely, as well.
We gave her medication for the pain and ordered advanced back imaging to rule out possible infection.
What we discovered next was entirely unexpected.
An MRI of the young woman’s thoracic and lumbar spinal areas — the mid-to-bottom portions of her spine — revealed a scary finding: abnormally large lymph nodes across parts of her hip, pelvis, and back, suggesting a possible case of undiagnosed lymphoma.
Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is made up of the infection-fighting cells of the immune system.
The woman’s lymph nodes were irritating the nerves in her legs, causing her trouble walking.
This also explained her fevers. With inflammatory disease, the body often compensates by raising the body’s temperature in order to activate the immune system to fight pathogens.
Another factor that made this an unlikely diagnosis was the patient’s sudden onset of symptoms; patients typically don’t feel well for weeks before they are found to have cancer. Lymphomas are generally difficult to predict and yet are relatively common in younger patients. Indeed, according to a study published in the journal of the American Cancer Society, lymphoma is the most common cancer diagnosed in patients ages 15 to 19, accounting for 21 percent of new diagnoses.
Weakness is common among lymphoma patients but because weakness can point to a number of diagnoses, it has been called “the great masquerader.” So it can be especially hard for a patient to decide whether weakness warrants a medical evaluation.
As unusual as our patient’s case was, it is a prime example of why we always look for dangerous “red-flag” symptoms whenever a patient in the emergency room complains of weakness, particularly in the legs. This young woman had a few red flags, such as the presence of fever, followed by worsening ability to walk, which can be a sign of an illness that affects the entire body, not just a localized issue.
Other signs that may mean weakness is serious include:
- Rapidly progressive weakness.
- Diminished (or increased) reflexes.
- Weakness associated with new pain in back, legs or feet.
- History of using intravenous drugs.
- Worrisome neurological symptoms, such as numbness and loss of function.
- History of trauma (such as falls).
- Systemic symptoms (fevers, chills, weight loss, night sweats).
Our patient was admitted to the hospital and received several lymph node biopsies with results still pending. She continues to receive close follow-up care by a multidisciplinary team to manage her symptoms.
Erik J. Blutinger, MD, MSc, is a resident physician in the department of emergency medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The opinions expressed in this article do not represent those of the University of Pennsylvania Health System or the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Some of the information has been changed to protect the patient’s identity.