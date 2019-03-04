Many watching this one-two punch against vaccines worried about what would happen next. Groups like Every Child by Two (now Vaccinate Your Family), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Immunization Action Coalition, the Autism Science Foundation, Parents of Kids with Infectious Diseases, the National Meningitis Association, and Meningitis Angels, among others, created websites and distributed educational materials about the importance of vaccines. Researchers performed dozens of studies showing that MMR didn’t increase the risk of autism and that the trace quantities of mercury in vaccines weren’t harmful. Indeed, Andrew Wakefield’s paper was later retracted when he was found to have misrepresented clinical information.