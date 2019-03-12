Systemically, there needs to be a focus on building self-awareness, through conducting unconscious bias workshops, building a more transparent culture to enhance trust, and learning from patient experiences and research. Patients and their families should be aware of their rights as receivers of care and ask critical questions. Nationally, there is hope that as medicine moves toward payment models that reward quality of care over quantity of care, and keeping people healthy rather than just treating illness, our motivation will be more patient-centered and less bottom-line centered. We must recognize that the treatment of a patient’s disease does not begin with our own assumptions, but must be initiated by the responses, symptoms, and signs of the patient.