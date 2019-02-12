The “goal” of cortisol and many of the other adrenal hormones “is to mobilize us under times of pressure or fear,” Schoen said. “They have adaptive functions. For us to survive as a species, we really had to mobilize rather than just curl up in a corner. The problem is now when it’s all done, and the mind says, ‘Well, OK, back in there,’ then what happens is these hormones from cortisol to adrenal hormones as well as sugar levels start leveling off and the effect is you start to feel like you’re going through withdrawal. And that feels depressing.”