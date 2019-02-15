Low-income individuals are also more prone to overindulgence, which can occur when they are forced to restrict or skip meals, sometimes due to a lack of funds. They then overeat when food is more available. This yo-yo eating behavior can increase the risk for obesity. Research shows that in the U.S. individuals who live in poverty are the most prone to obesity. According to the Obesity Society, almost 90 percent of people living with type 2 diabetes are overweight or have obesity.