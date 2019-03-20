Jones-Davis, who had five children, moved unwillingly to Stapeley in August 2017, her daughters said. Her glaucoma was worsening, as was the dementia, which her children first noticed in 2010. They toured Stapeley in 2015, but their mother, who collected bills for Sears for more than 30 years and then sold fine jewelry at Strawbridge’s, resisted the move from her Olney home. By 2017, they felt she had to have more supervision because she was wandering near her house and neighbors often had to bring her home.