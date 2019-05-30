Surprisingly, we found that it made no difference whether we offered a free ride or not. We interviewed patients during and after this time to find out why. The story isn’t just about transportation. It’s a lot about life instability. “My child got sick.” “I just couldn’t take another day off of work.” “I just had to make priorities.” The second part of that story also has to do with what people perceive as the importance of an appointment. If I’m coming to an appointment just to have my medication tweaked, maybe I could put it off. It’s a logical thought process.