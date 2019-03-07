Caleb Sturgis was driving to work last June 27 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County when his car struck a curb, and flipped over. About a month later, the Chester County coroner ruled his death was from “acute mitragynine intoxication,” the active ingredient in kratom. No other drugs were found in his system, save for the amount of caffeine contained in a cup of coffee. Sturgis had been taking the supplement for anxiety and pain, his family said.