The family of a Chester County man who died in June from an overdose of kratom, has filed a wrongful death suit against the company that sold their son the unregulated herbal product.
Caleb Sturgis, 25, of West Chester, died from a fatal heart attack on June 27, 2018, after he drank tea made with kratom, according to the lawsuit against SoCal Herbal Remedies of Big Bear City, Calif., filed Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.
Kratom, derived from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree that is part of the coffee family, has been linked to at least four deaths in the Philadelphia region. It has been touted by users, businesses and advocacy groups as a product that can help relieve pain, gives a mild energy boost and ease the pain of opioid withdrawal.
Sturgis is the son of Scott Sturgis, an editor with the Inquirer, and Lori Chernisky Sturgis, of West Chester.
Caleb Sturgis was driving to work last June 27 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County when his car struck a curb, and flipped over. About a month later, the Chester County coroner ruled his death was from “acute mitragynine intoxication,” the active ingredient in kratom. No other drugs were found in his system, save for the amount of caffeine contained in a cup of coffee. Sturgis had been taking the supplement for anxiety and pain, his family said.
In the lawsuit, the Sturgis family contends that SoCal Herbal Remedies failed to provide information on the risks of using kratom, and did not attempt to test the product to make sure it was safe for use.
The family is asking for more than $50,000, according to the lawsuit.
The kratom industry has perpetuated a myth that the product is not lethal, Robert Mongeluzzi, the attorney for the family, said Wednesday in a phone interview.
“They were dead wrong, and Caleb ended up dead because of it," said Mongeluzzi.
An estimated three million to five million people use kratom, according to the American Kratom Association, a Colorado-based nonprofit founded in 2014 to promote the product.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency have warned the public repeatedly the product is not safe. Several states and cities have banned the sale of kratom.
The FDA has said mitragynine is an addictive substance that acts on the brain’s opioid receptors and poses a risk of addiction. and that there is no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use. In September, the agency issued a new warning to two companies that are making unproven medical claims about the herbal product kratom.
In 2016, the DEA announced it would reclassify kratom as a Schedule 1 drug, similar to heroin or marijuana, but industry groups were able to keep kratom on store shelves.
This is not the first lawsuit involving kratom.
In September, a Florida woman sued three Pinellas County bars serving kratom tea, alleging her 19-year-old daughter “suffered frontal lobe damage to her brain,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.
In April, a North Dakota woman sued an online company that allegedly sold her kratom contaminated with salmonella.
In April , salmonella infections linked to kratom sickened at least 132 people in 38 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at the time. In November, the FDA issued an advisory after finding “disturbingly high levels” of lead and nickel in kratom products.
On Friday, Sunstone Organics voluntarily recalled two lots of Kratom products that were found to potentially be contaminated with salmonella, according to the FDA.