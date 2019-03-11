Patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFS), a common cause of knee pain in young athletes, is an overuse injury that results from activities that cause pressure or friction on the cartilage behind the patella. The pain is usually dull and achy and the patient may also feel pain at night and after sitting for a long time. The affected knee may also make popping sounds when the patient climbs stairs. PFS frequently occurs in athletes who participate in sports that involve running or jumping, such as basketball, volleyball, track or cross-country. It often starts after there has been a recent increase in training intensity or volume. People with flat feet, intoeing (pigeon toes) or knock knees may be at higher risk for PFS because these conditions may affect how the patella tracks in its groove. Athletes with tight or weak hamstring and quadriceps muscles may also be at risk because these conditions can interfere with normal patellar tracking.