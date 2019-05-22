The story always goes one of three ways. The first scenario is that the knee pain comes on in the beginning of the run -- but then the farther the runner goes, the pain disappears and most often doesn’t come back until the runner starts again. The second situation is knee pain that comes on later in the run, almost at the end, but often the runner feels no pain after the run. The third story is that the knee pain starts later in the run and then does not go away by the end of the run, often persisting for a few hours, making stairs and other activities painful.