It is not a “do it yourself diet,” as careful medical advice is crucial to watch for decreasing needs for blood pressure and diabetic medication as weight loss occurs. Cholesterol levels and kidney function need to be carefully monitored. One study pointed out that this need for medical supervision is complicated by the fact that many people do not tell their doctor about their diet, as they are afraid of being scolded – the technical term is medically shamed -- even if doctors do not perceive that they are doing this.