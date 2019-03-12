It’s hard to measure the success of the eviction, the study authors wrote, especially since the city did not specify what success might look like. Still, study authors wrote, by June 1, 2018, the day after the first encampments were cleared, 55.5 percent of the 110 camp residents for whom the city had reserved temporary housing slots were sheltered. By the end of the month, that list had expanded to 192 people who had engaged with outreach workers and were interested in housing or treatment, and 47.2 percent of them were still in housing.