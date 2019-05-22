Recently, the health department released data that found 61 people acquired HIV through injection drug use in 2018 versus 45 cases the year before. A study by the National HIV Behavioral Surveillance System of Injection Drug Users in Philadelphia suggests that this increase in infections may be due to a high rate of sex work in Philadelphia, noting that 51 percent of the women they surveyed, and 30 percent of the men, had “exchanged sex for money, drugs, or other goods in the past 12 months.” Despite this vulnerability to infections, local providers in treatment centers related to HIV and/or opioid use are consistently met with surprise and a lack of awareness in their patients about the utility and availability of PrEP.