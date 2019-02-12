Understanding exercise intensity can help you identify whether you are pushing yourself hard enough to condition the heart muscle. Tracking your heart rate can be a useful gauge of your intensity. For example, a rough prediction for your maximum achievable heart rate is to subtract your age from 220. From there, identify 50 to 70 percent of that number – that’s your target heart-rate range to pursue during exercise to ensure moderate intensity. The window is specific to each individual and varies based on a number of factors including age and conditioning. While walking at a brisk pace may be low intensity for a 20-year-old, the same exercise may serve as a moderate- or high-intensity workout for people in their 60s.