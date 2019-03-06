Across party lines, Pennsylvanians want relief from the high cost of health care. More than three in four Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and non-affiliated Pennsylvanians alike said the health-care system needs to change. Four in five support a variety of government actions to curtail unfair prescription drug pricing and unreasonable price hikes, along with advanced notice provisions, higher transparency, and standards for making drugs more affordable. Other changes endorsed by respondents included making it easier to switch insurers if a health plan drops your doctor (93 percent), showing what a fair price would be for specific procedures (92 percent), and requiring insurers to provide up-front cost estimates to consumers (91 percent).