Laser hair removal unfortunately is not cheap, but it is a safe way to potentially permanently remove hair, and many patients are very satisfied with it. It works by targeting pigment associated with hairs, and as a result, destroying the hair follicle entirely. The most responsive patients will be those with the contrasting combination of light skin and dark hairs, since the contrast makes laser targeting easier. However, since the pigment is the target, especially in skin of color, there could be a risk of skin lightening or hypopigmentation. With time, laser hair-removal techniques have become more sophisticated, and the lightening risk is less than it once was. Still, if you have darker skin, make sure that any laser practitioner (preferably a doctor) has specific experience and comfort treating skin of color.