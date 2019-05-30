The study, published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, is important because America’s aging population is growing — and older adults hold a disproportionate share of nation’s wealth. In the United States, the study said, older adults have $18 trillion in assets. Poor judgment can make them easy targets for fraud. Most important, said P. Murali Doraiswamy, a Duke professor of psychiatry and geriatrics and senior author of the paper, financial ability is a “core anchor” that allows people to live independently.