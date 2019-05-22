“I talk to my young patients about being aware of some of the traps that we know,” said Florencia Greer Polite, who leads the Division of General Obstetrics & Gynecology at Penn Medicine, and is Gabbi’s mom. “For example, we know that alcohol can blur their judgment and make both parties unable to give full consent. So I implore my patients to have conversations about consent while they are sober and to remain in full control of their own actions so that they are not compromising their ability to give consent.”