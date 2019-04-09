If you are on a jog and abruptly stop to sit down — is your heart rate still elevated and are you still breathing heavily? Of course. Exercise is a stressor that disrupts homeostasis, enhancing the demand for oxygen within cells. When we stop exercising, we are not instantaneously back to homeostasis. This increased demand is a long, down-sloping curve that can last anywhere from a few minutes to three days, since there are numerous factors which influence this metabolic recovery process. Considering all the different ways in which we can exercise, how can we influence these factors to elicit a greater EPOC and ultimately stimulate for fat loss?