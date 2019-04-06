If you’ve ever tried to deprive yourself of all things delicious, you probably know that it doesn’t work out in the long run. That’s because life is all about balance and too much or too little of anything isn’t sustainable. As the days get warmer and we begin to engage in more tailgate parties and backyard BBQs, it’s easy to get a little too caught up in the fun. It’s okay to indulge every now and again, but it’s important to remain mindful of your eating habits so that you don’t enjoy your favorite foods to the point of excess. This is one situation where it’s totally acceptable – even encouraged – to play favorites. Remember, that second cookie is going to taste just like the first. If you’re going to indulge a bit, make sure it’s something that’s worth it to you. Otherwise, cut the fluff and those pesky last five pounds will finally disappear.