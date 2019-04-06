The changing seasons can conjure up many different thoughts and feelings. After a winter stuck indoors, wearing your biggest, warmest jackets, and possibly indulging in one too many slices of pizza (guilty!), it can feel like a shock to the system when you suddenly realize that the days are getting warmer and the clothes are getting fewer.
Luckily, with nicer weather come more opportunities to get out and get moving. It’s time to shake off the cobwebs and get ready to amp up your healthy habits. Here are five ways in which you can spring clean your routine this season for a healthier, fitter, more energetic you.
1. Cut the Fluff
If you’ve ever tried to deprive yourself of all things delicious, you probably know that it doesn’t work out in the long run. That’s because life is all about balance and too much or too little of anything isn’t sustainable. As the days get warmer and we begin to engage in more tailgate parties and backyard BBQs, it’s easy to get a little too caught up in the fun. It’s okay to indulge every now and again, but it’s important to remain mindful of your eating habits so that you don’t enjoy your favorite foods to the point of excess. This is one situation where it’s totally acceptable – even encouraged – to play favorites. Remember, that second cookie is going to taste just like the first. If you’re going to indulge a bit, make sure it’s something that’s worth it to you. Otherwise, cut the fluff and those pesky last five pounds will finally disappear.
2. Mind Your BLTs
“Bites, Licks, and Tastes,” that is. No matter how much or how little you find yourself consuming, it is important to remember that at the end of the day, it all adds up. Ever wonder why it seems odd that the scale is increasing but you can’t remember having any large amounts of food? What may seem like a little bit of something here and a little bit of something else there may actually turn out to be the difference between losing and gaining weight. Before you know it, that small piece of your friend’s dessert or the “treats” you partake in post-dinner will have a big effect. Having a bite, lick, or taste of something that you enjoy is healthy; having multiple little bits on a consistent basis is not.
3. Pair Your Carbs with Your Workout
It’s fair to say that most of us love carbs (hello, pasta!). However, it’s important to keep in mind that most of us lead a pretty sedentary lifestyle – especially during the week. So while carbohydrates are what your body needs for a quick source of energy, there’s only so much room to store it. The excess carbohydrates that we consume are therefore stored as fat. So if you’re going to have that sandwich for lunch, it may be helpful to work out afterwards. The rest of the day you should fill up on your proteins, healthy fats, and veggies. In other words, consume your carbs closest to your workouts to burn them and not sit on them.
4. Use the Longer Days to Your Advantage
Sure, it can be difficult during the short, cold days of winter to find the time and energy to get up and get active. Between kids, jobs, partners, and household chores, it may seem difficult to imagine finding any extra time to get in some healthy activity. Luckily, the season finds the time for us. With the days becoming longer and the sun staying out later, there’s now more time than before. Though mornings can be super hectic, a good alternative may be to go on a night walk. This is something that can be done alone or with the whole family. Not only does it provide ample time to catch up on one another’s days or simply unwind, but it also improves your blood pressure, reduces insulin levels, improves sleep, and burns more calories. A win-win.
5. Leave Pre- and Post-Gaming for the Sports Anchors
With warmer weather, we often find more opportunities to socialize. And in the City of Brotherly Love that may just involve our beloved Phillies. Whether tailgating for a baseball game or simply getting together with friends, we tend to find more opportunities to eat out. Just remember that it doesn’t have to involve eating before or after your meal. Instead of chowing down on some appetizers or desserts, focus on the main course. When we eat full, well-balanced meals, we’re ultimately left satisfied.
When all is said and done, the springtime is about fresh starts and renewed life. It should be about getting up off the couch, out, and active. There is no reason to limit your social life or give up the things that make you happy – just keep in mind that there are plenty of opportunities to make better choices and fun ways to stay active, all while enjoying your life. That’s what it’s all about.
Theresa Shank, RD, is the founder of Philly Dietitian.