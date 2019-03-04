During Evan Acuna's brief visit to the Capital Health emergency room near Trenton for stomach distress and dehydration, he received two IVs of fluid — and a $9,258 hospital bill. Part of the bill was a $6,100 facility fee for walking in the door. Facility fees are based on the acuity of the treated illness, and IV treatments for dehydration are designated as a level 4 acuity of a possible 5. After Acuna called the hospital to complain about the charges, the part of the bill he was responsible for paying was cut from $4,752 to $779.