The Indianapolis, Ind., drugmaker said Wednesday it was now selling lispro, the chemical name of Humalog, a move the company announced in March. The generic, which is half the list price and identical to Humalog, will cost $137.35 for a vial or $265.20 for a package of pen injectors, the Associated Press reported. Activists say the cost is still too high, especially compared with prices in other countries, as many patients need two vials a month.