Some providers complain about the EHR, but don’t take that to mean that they are pining for the old days of paper charts. Many of us are not skilled typists, and tasks in the record are often cumbersome, requiring awkward navigation and multiple mouse clicks. You may find that some offices employ “scribes” – assistants who trail from room to room doing EHR data entry, freeing the clinician to focus more on the patient. This can work nicely for some, but I prefer not to have a third party in the office setting where I am addressing sensitive issues with patients I have worked hard to develop a trusting relationship with. It takes some extra work, but hands-on input from clinicians is important to help the EHR evolve from disruptive to efficient.