In a large trial published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it appears that too much cholesterol in our diets, especially from egg yolks, can lead to both an increased risk of coronary artery disease and dying, with the degree of the risk correlated with how much cholesterol we eat. This study, done by researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago, looked at a group of 29,615 adults from six ongoing studies in the US. Of the participants, the mean age was 52, no one had preexisting heart disease, 45 percent were men and 31 percent black. Participants were followed for an average of 17.5 years. During that period, there were 1,302 deaths from heart attacks and 6,132 total deaths. The risk of increased dietary cholesterol consumption causing heart disease was higher if subjects were thin, female, and had higher LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.