The cofounder of a Bucks County drug treatment company and 10 others have been charged in a wide-ranging fraud scheme that, state officials say, trapped patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in a cycle of ineffective treatments and near-inevitable relapse — all as the company made tens of millions of dollars off insurance reimbursements and kickbacks.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office charged Jason Gerner, the cofounder of Liberation Way, with fraud, conspiracy and related offenses. Other high-level executives, including Domenick Braccia, the center’s medical director, and Michael Armstrong, the company’s chief networking officer, were also charged with fraud and conspiracy.
Liberation Way, headquartered in Yardley and founded in 2015, had been under deep scrutiny for some time. An investigation by the Reading Eagle published Monday noted that the treatment centers had received more violations from the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs than any other program in the state, and that employees had long noted what they called a “revolving door” of patients who would enter the program, relapse, and reenter.
That, state officials said, was by design. A grand jury charged with investigating Liberation Way wrote in a presentment released Monday that the treatment centers’ patients largely lived at “sober homes” affiliated with the company — where patients were poorly supervised and where, the grand jury wrote, housing staff and employees engaged in sexual relationships with patients.
Some homes were in areas known for “nefarious activity," the grand jury wrote. One sober home in North Wales was known as “the party house." Many patients, the grand jury wrote, believed they were required to live in Liberation Way-affiliated housing, even though the company was not licensed as an inpatient treatment facility.
In such an atmosphere, state officials wrote in a press release, relapse was not only common, it was expected. Patients would fall back into addiction, and then return to Liberation Way for more treatment — often at a higher level of care that meant the company got larger reimbursements from insurance companies, the grand jury wrote.
“Liberation Way cycled patients through the treatment process as many times as possible,” the grand jury wrote.
“Some patients were cycled through treatment at Liberation Way up to eight times. Once a patient’s benefits were exhausted, Liberation Way transferred the patient to another treatment center."
Many of those patients’ insurance plans were fraudulently secured by Liberation Way itself, the grand jury found. The company illegally paid clients’ premiums for “platinum” health plans that allowed Liberation Way to bill insurance companies for millions of dollars in high-cost, out-of-network reimbursements — to cover what state officials called “substandard treatments.”
The company was also charged with running a kickback scheme with a Florida lab analysis company, testing its patients’ urine for drugs multiple times a week — sometimes multiple times a day — and then sending samples to the lab in Florida, which would bill insurance companies for the tests. A doctor consulted by the grand jury said many of those tests were medically unnecessary.
Gerner and his cofounder, Dallas Fetterman, who died of an overdose in 2017, were paid a portion of the insurance companies’ reimbursements — hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth, state officials said. An associate of the Florida lab company was also charged Monday.
The attorney general’s office said that Gerner and Fetterman made $44 million in profits from insurance companies. When the company was sold to a private equity firm in 2017, six months after Fetterman’s death, it fetched a $40 million payday for its owners and investors.