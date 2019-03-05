Does your asthma inhaler cost $56 or $548?

What about the generic statin you take to keep your cholesterol in check — will you pay $9 or $226?

Depends which pharmacy you go to.

Cash prices for common prescription drugs vary widely between pharmacies, according to new research by US PIRG Education Fund, a nonprofit public interest research group. Researchers surveyed more than 250 pharmacies in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, to ask about the cash price of 11 common medications.

“I think most people expect that when they go to one pharmacy and see another down the street they expect the prices will be pretty similar, but that may not be the case,” said Reuben Mathew, the study’s lead author and a researcher with PennPIRG, an affiliate of the national organization. “We found patients may be spending a lot more if they go to the wrong pharmacy.”

Consider: A 30-day supply of esomeprazole, a generic medication that treats gastroesophageal reflux disease, cost $15 paid in cash at one Pennsylvania pharmacy, while another charged a cash rate of $310.80. The median price, according to the survey, was $257.

Wide Range of Prices for Pa. Prescriptions

In a survey of 240 pharmacies in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, researchers found wide variations in cash prices for common prescription medications. Here are the lowest, highest, and median prices for four drugs at Pennsylvania pharmacies.

Median

Lowest price

Highest price

Drug

Dosage/quantity

Treatment

$460

Advair Diskus

250mcg/50

mcg, 1 inhaler

Brand-name inhaler used to treat asthma

$56

$548

$507

Lantus Solostar Insulin

100 units/mL 3mL, 1 carton of 5 pens

Brand-name insulin

$366

$586

Esomeprazole

40 mg, 30-day supply

Generic medication to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcers

$257

$15

$310

$113

Atorvastatin

40 mg, 30-day supply

Generic statin to treat high cholesterol

$9

$226

0

$100

$200

$300

$400

$500

$600

People with private insurance may pay a different rate, and the study did not look at how their out-of-pocket cost may vary from one pharmacy to the next. But the wide variation in cash prices is relevant for people with private insurance, too — the cash price may be cheaper than the insurance co-pay, Mathew said.

While it’s good to know that prices vary, it can still be challenging for patients to figure out where to get the best deal.

Websites such as GoodRx that track prices an offer cash estimates by pharmacy, as well as coupons. Many drug manufacturers also have coupon or discount programs to reduce the cost.

It’s a lot of leg work, but Mathew recommends calling as many as five pharmacies — a mix of small and large — to inquire about prices.

Choosing generics and buying for multiple months at a time, when possible, can also save money.