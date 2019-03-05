Does your asthma inhaler cost $56 or $548?
What about the generic statin you take to keep your cholesterol in check — will you pay $9 or $226?
Depends which pharmacy you go to.
Cash prices for common prescription drugs vary widely between pharmacies, according to new research by US PIRG Education Fund, a nonprofit public interest research group. Researchers surveyed more than 250 pharmacies in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, to ask about the cash price of 11 common medications.
“I think most people expect that when they go to one pharmacy and see another down the street they expect the prices will be pretty similar, but that may not be the case,” said Reuben Mathew, the study’s lead author and a researcher with PennPIRG, an affiliate of the national organization. “We found patients may be spending a lot more if they go to the wrong pharmacy.”
Consider: A 30-day supply of esomeprazole, a generic medication that treats gastroesophageal reflux disease, cost $15 paid in cash at one Pennsylvania pharmacy, while another charged a cash rate of $310.80. The median price, according to the survey, was $257.