Now some University of Pennsylvania researchers point out that those walks sometimes end in broken bones and trips to the emergency room for older dog walkers. They estimate that the number of dog-walking fractures in people aged 65 and older more than doubled between 2004 and 2017, from 1,671 to 4,396. During that period, the number of older adults increased by 10 percent or 4.6 million. Because the team’s data included only people seen in emergency rooms, the researchers believe there likely are more dog-walking-related fractures than they were able to count.