My handwriting got smaller, larger, and smaller again as I switched from college ruled to wide ruled notebooks and then back. Each September when the school year started, my handwriting was always a little sloppy, but it would gradually get neater as the school year progressed and I got used to writing all day long. Even in college, when I became much more reliant on computers, I felt a sense of satisfaction before final exams when classmates asked for photocopies of my handwritten, color-coded notes. I started medical school in Philadelphia in 2016. So much in my life changed: different city, car, friends, responsibilities, and most surprising of all, handwriting.