Assuming — correctly, it turned out — that we are not the only adult children who have discovered that memory loss in dementia doesn’t always follow a simple playbook, I asked people who study false memories to help me understand my mother’s stories. I learned that brain damage not only makes it harder for people with dementia to encode new memories but also impairs their ability to remember where snippets of information came from — experience, TV, novels, dreams — and to evaluate whether something that feels like a memory actually happened. My brother and I, for example, know our mother did not have a cell phone in Tucson. That kind of fact-checking is lost to her now.