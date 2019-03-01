When you donate to a public bank, you are giving the blood to a large pool provided by many donors. The donation is anonymous, and no one will know which sample came from your umbilical cord. The benefits of using a public bank are substantial, which is why the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends it. Donations are used not only for medical therapies, but also for research to further our understanding of the power of these stem cells, so there is a high chance the sample will be used. If you are thinking of donating, ask your obstetrician about it early in your pregnancy to learn if your hospital provides services for public banking, or you can check on the Parent’s Guide to Cord Blood Foundation website. National organizations such as Be the Match will let you mail in a sample, but you’ll need to remind the delivery staff after birth to collect the sample – a job better left to a delivery partner than an exhausted mother!