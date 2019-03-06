Notably, and perhaps more concerning, three-quarters of the coverage losses for children occurred in states that did not expand Medicaid to low-income adults. While not obvious on the surface, one of the best benefits of Medicaid expansion to adults, and even the creation of the state exchanges under Obamacare, has been what people call the “welcome mat” effect, in which parents’ increased engagement with public health offerings for themselves led to increased coverage of their children through Medicaid and CHIP. A strong Medicaid expansion and healthy state exchange program in Pennsylvania, for example, is likely why the Georgetown researchers did not see an increase in the number of uninsured children in the Commonwealth like they did in many other states.